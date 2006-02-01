Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Bush Targets Oil

President makes energy independence and science research prominent themes

by Glenn Hess
February 1, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The U.S. must break its "addiction to oil," increase federal spending on basic science research, and train more math and science teachers to improve the nation's competitiveness, President George W. Bush told Congress Tuesday night in his State of the Union Address.

With the price of oil close to $70 a barrel, Bush called on lawmakers to boost research into "cutting-edge methods of producing ethanol, not just from corn, but from wood chips and stalks or switchgrass." The goal, he said, is to make fuel ethanol "practical and competitive" within six years. "Breakthroughs on this and other new technologies will help us reach another goal: to replace more than 75% of our oil imports from the Middle East by 2025."

Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee Chairman Pete V. Dominici (R-N.M.) endorsed the focus on alternative energy, saying, "We aren't going to displace foreign oil next year, but the President is moving us the right direction and he's picked up the pace." In the Democrats' response to Bush's speech, Virginia Gov. Timothy M. Kaine called for stronger conservation measures.

Bush also announced the American Competitiveness Initiative, which the White House said would commit $50 billion in new federal funding over 10 years for basic research programs in the physical sciences and engineering. The funding, Bush said, will "support the work of America's most creative minds as they explore promising areas such as nanotechnology, supercomputing, and alternative energy sources."

The President urged Congress to make permanent the R&D tax credit to encourage bolder private-sector initiatives in technology, and he proposed training 70,000 high school teachers over five years to lead advanced placement courses in math and science.

"The President is doing exactly the right thing" in focusing on research and education in science, math, and engineering, said House Science Committee Chairman Sherwood L. Boehlert (R-N.Y.). "The nation needs new investments and new approaches in research and education if we are to remain competitive and prosperous."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obama Unveils Agenda
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Round 1 Of Presidential Debates
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Prioritizing Science Funding

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE