Chiral Tech gets new CEO

Thomas B. Lewis is retiring as president and CEO of Chiral Technologies Inc. (CTI), a position he has held since 1992. He will be replaced by Dieter Heckmann, who will continue in his role as president of Chiral Technologies Europe. CTI, a subsidiary of Japan's Daicel Chemical Industries, calls itself the leading supplier of chiral chromatography products and services in North America.
