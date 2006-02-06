FineTech changes hands again

Par Pharmaceutical has sold its pharmaceutical fine chemicals business, FineTech Laboratories, to FineTech's CEO, Arie L. Gutman. Par says in a government filing that FineTech was not profitable and that the sale will save it $4 million a year. Par bought FineTech from International Specialty Products in 2002, less than a year after ISP acquired the Haifa, Israel-based operation. FineTech will continue to supply Par with certain active pharmaceutical ingredients.
