Hercules sells fibers stake

Hercules will sell a 51% stake in its FiberVisions subsidiary to Snow, Phipps & Guggenheim, an affiliate of New York City-based private equity firm SPG Partners. FiberVisions makes nonwoven fabrics used in consumer and industrial products. Hercules will receive $109 million at closing, and SPG has an option to buy another 14% of FiberVisions for $7.4 million. Also, Hercules will receive additional payments should FiberVisions meet specified performance measures.
