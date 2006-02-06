ISP adds more biocides

Less than two weeks after acquiring the French biocides maker Progiven, International Specialty Products has acquired the biocides operations of Germany's Milker & Grüning. M&G specializes in iodopropynyl butylcarbamate, a preservative for paints, cosmetics, and industrial applications. According to CEO Sunil Kumar, ISP is already registered with the Environmental Protection Agency to market the carbamate in North America.
