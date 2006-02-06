InnoCentive gets investors

InnoCentive, the website where companies post scientific problems, has completed its first round of venture capital funding, a $9 million investment led by Spencer Trask Ventures. At the same time, InnoCentive founder Alpheus Bingham has been appointed as president and CEO; he will retire from his position as vice president for Lilly Research Laboratories. Omidyar Network and Lilly Ventures also joined the funding round. InnoCentive was launched by Lilly in 2001.
