Johnson Matthey acquires Davy

Johnson Matthey has purchased Davy Process Technology for just over $70 million in cash from Yukos International, an arm of Russian oil giant Yukos. Davy develops chemical process technologies and licenses them to customers in the oil, gas, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries. Johnson Matthey and Davy have a long history of technical collaboration and, together with engineering services firm Aker Kvaerner, form the One Synergy alliance, which provides technology for synthesis-gas-based processes.
