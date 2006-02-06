New antibiotic company formed

Novartis' Sandoz unit has spun off its antibiotic R&D operations into a new company, Nabriva, which will be fueled by $50 million in financing from Nomura Phase4 Ventures, Global Life Science Ventures, the Wellcome Trust, HBM Partners, and Novartis' venture capital arm. Sandoz says the R&D operation didn't fit with its focus on generics. Nabriva will develop small-molecule antibiotics for use against community and hospital infections. Its pipeline of antibacterial drugs includes three late preclinical projects and one product about to enter Phase I trials.
