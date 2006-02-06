Nominations for Skolnik Award

The ACS Division of Chemical Information is seeking nominations for the Herman Skolnik Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to and achievements in the theory and practice of chemical information science.
Examples of such advancement include, but are not limited to, design of new and unique computerized information systems; preparation and dissemination of chemical information; editorial innovations; design of new indexing, classification, and notation systems; chemical nomenclature; structure-activity relationships; numerical data correlation and evaluation; and advancement of knowledge in the field.
Nominations should describe the nominee's contributions to the field of chemical information and should include supporting materials. Three seconding letters are also required. All materials must be sent by e-mail to ggrethe@comcast.net by June 1.
