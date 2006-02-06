Nova Chemicals back on-line

Nova Chemicals says its Corunna, Ontario, ethylene cracker has resumed normal operations after numerous outages dating back to October. The company has lifted a force majeure for hydrogen and says it will lift such declarations for ethylene, polyethylene, propylene, and other products later this month. Nova says the outage will cut its net income by up to $25 million in the first quarter of 2006; the impact of the outage on its fourth-quarter 2005 earnings was about $70 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter