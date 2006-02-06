Pact is formed for eye drugs

CombinatoRx and Fovea Pharmaceuticals have agreed to develop combination drug therapies for ophthalmic diseases. Under the agreement, Paris-based Fovea, a specialist in ophthalmic therapeutics, will conduct preclinical and clinical trials of drug candidates it selects from CombinatoRx. CombinatoRx, which develops therapies through the combination of approved drugs, is eligible to receive up to about $20 million in up-front and milestone payments.
