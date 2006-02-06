Topas launches under new owner

Daicel Chemical Industries and Polyplastics Group have formed Topas Advanced Polymers following their purchase of Ticona's Topas cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) business. TAP has taken over production, R&D, and sales and marketing for COCs, including facilities in Frankfurt and Oberhausen, Germany, and Florence, Ky. Daicel says TAP is aiming for COC sales of some $85 million per year by 2010.
