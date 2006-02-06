Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Zeolite refrigerants

February 6, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Your article "Hot Times Ahead For Refrigerants" deals with a subject with which I have been familiar since I first met Claude Blaizat more than 25 years ago (C&EN, Oct. 3, 2005, page 23). Blaizat is a French inventor who has patented the use of zeolites to transfer heat by evaporating and condensing water under vacuum. The technologies that he has derived from this concept are based upon three well-known thermodynamic properties of water. These are as follows: water evaporating from a substrate cools the substrate, water condensing on a substrate heats the substrate, and absence of air increases the speed of evaporated water transfer.

Zeolites are a type of clay characterized by its very special porous structure. Zeolites can selectively adsorb water evaporated from a substrate at temperatures as low as -40 oC, adsorb water evaporated from a substrate at temperatures as high as 150 oC, and be regenerated at relatively low temperature (200 to 300 oC). Furthermore, while adsorbing water, these zeolites generate twice as much heat as would be generated by condensation. Also, since the pore structure is specific to the water molecule, the zeolite will not adsorb other molecules-particularly those of aromas and flavors.

The following applications have already been demonstrated in the food industry: Quick evaporative cooling of fresh and cooked products; freezing with minimal effect on the texture of the food product; blanching, cooking, and cooling fruits and vegetables without production of wastewater; and drying food at very low temperatures.

The technology has already been successfully lab tested to manufacture refrigerated containers of up to 10,000-gal capacity that do not require energy to maintain their load at low temperature, as long as there is water available and the zeolite load that they carry is not saturated in water. A heat pump that could draw its energy either from a renewable source such as biomass or from the exhaust gas of a cogeneration thermal engine has also been successfully tested.

That this technology has never been industrially developed puzzles me. Maybe the price of oil is still way too low and the greenhouse effect way too unproven? The Department of Energy and the Natural Resources Ecology Lab told me that the matter had been extensively discussed and investigated and that it would never work.

I have seen it work and work well and maintain a 22-foot container between 0 and 3 oC for several days without wires or an onboard generator. Chances are, however, that Blaizat will probably end up paraphrasing a very famous scientist by saying, "And yet it cools."

Jean-Paul Vignal
Argyle, Texas

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Reactions: Separating gasoline from crude oil, and using thermodynamics to answer hydrogen peroxide question
Nextfuels To Revive Shell Biofuels Demo

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE