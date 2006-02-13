Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Fine Chemicals Group Offers Commonsense Steps

by Ann M. Thayer
February 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Simple Guide

New European Union legislation went into effect on Oct. 31, 2005, requiring that drug producers vouch that the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in drugs are compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices. The European Fine Chemicals Group (EFCG) is offering a simple three-step set of guidelines to help drug manufacturers determine if they are using APIs from a GMP-compliant source. According to EFCG, all compliant API producers and suppliers should be able to provide drugmakers with the following documents as proof:

◾ A written and signed declaration certifying that each API supplied is made under GMP to the requirements of the international regulation ICH Q7a as described in the drug master file filed with a country's health authority or with the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines. Any changes from established production and process control procedures that can affect quality should be provided in writing before being implemented.

◾ Updates of the following three reports: a signed summary report demonstrating that an annual product quality review under ICH Q7a was performed by the supplier for the API in question, an annual stability report, and an annual report on change control related to changes from established production and process control procedures that can affect quality.

◾ Evidence of inspections by reputable health authorities showing that inspectors visited the plant where the API is manufactured and issued a favorable comment on the level of compliance with GMP.

Besides requiring the above-mentioned documentation to be on file for every API used in formulating medicines for sale in the EU, EFCG recommends that drugmakers should also have an audit report on the manufacturer for each API that is no more than three years old. Complicating the matter, however, is that the health authorities in Europe have not yet clarified the structure and specifics of such audits; EFCG is working to help create guidance and develop a third-party audit system.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE