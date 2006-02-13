Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Structure Of A key Part Of Telomerase

Work could aid search for selective anticancer agents that target telomerase

by Stu Borman
February 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Groovy
[+]Enlarge
The partial telomerase structure determined by Cech and coworkers is shown in space-filling (top) and ribbon representations that are oriented similarly. The green feature (top) is a groove that telomerase uses to grab onto DNA when it catalyzes telomere extension.
The partial telomerase structure determined by Cech and coworkers is shown in space-filling (top) and ribbon representations that are oriented similarly. The green feature (top) is a groove that telomerase uses to grab onto DNA when it catalyzes telomere extension.

In work that could help lead to anticancer therapeutics, researchers have obtained the first 3-D atomic structure of an essential part of the telomerase enzyme. Previously, telomerase could not be structurally analyzed due to technical problems in obtaining suitable crystals. The new study reports the first-ever structure of any piece of the enzyme.

Telomerase catalyzes the extension and maintenance of telomeres (chromosome end caps), which wear away with successive cell divisions. Telomerase is expressed selectively in cancer cells, "immortalizing" the cells (making them capable of dividing in perpetuity). Agents that inhibit telomerase are being investigated as potentially selective anticancer agents. But such studies have been hampered by a lack of structural information on the enzyme.

Howard Hughes Medical Institute President Thomas R. Cech and coworkers Steven A. Jacobs and Elaine R. Podell have now taken a step toward addressing this problem. They determined the high-resolution crystal structure of an important part of telomerase from the ciliated protozoan Tetrahymena thermophila: the catalytically essential N-terminal domain of the enzyme's reverse transcriptase unit (Nat. Struct. Mol. Biol., published online Feb. 5, dx.doi.org/10.1038/nsmb1054). The structure reveals a key groove that telomerase uses to grab DNA. The groove is therefore a promising target for potential inhibitors.

"The work appears solid and is a major advance in the field," says Jerry W. Shay, an expert on telomeres, telomerase, and cancer at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas. "It has been and continues to be a challenge to produce significant amounts of full-length telomerase protein, which is needed to make crystals. This work used a small portion of the amino terminus of telomerase reverse transcriptase and was successful."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Potential antibiotic treats tuberculosis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Clear view of telomerase at last
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Megaenzyme Mechanisms Revealed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE