ADM, Metabolix move on plant

Archer Daniels Midland and the biotechnology firm Metabolix say they are proceeding with a previously announced plan to jointly build a 50,000-metric-ton-per-year plant that produces polyhydroxyalkanoate plastics from agricultural raw materials such as corn sugar. The two firms first revealed an alliance to build the facility in late 2004. They are not providing a timetable for the new plant and are saying only that it will be built at a major ADM site in North America.
