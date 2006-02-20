New Chemical Lows in Brain Surveillance

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8408coverimg2a.gif
« Prev
Next »
8408coverimg2a.gif
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 20, 2006 Cover

Volume 84, Issue 8

Electrochemical tools are enabling scientists to elucidate the neurochemistry of cells involved in complex behaviors, including addiction

Full Article
Volume 84 | Issue 8
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Biological Chemistry

New Chemical Lows in Brain Surveillance

Electrochemical tools are enabling scientists to elucidate the neurochemistry of cells involved in complex behaviors, including addiction

High-Tech Push For Custom Firms

Custom chemical makers at Informex look to biotechnology to expand their offerings

2007 R&D Budget Lacks Balance

Sizable funding increases in a number of research areas are negated by cuts in other programs

  • Materials

    Wiring Electronics With Nanotubes

    Nanoscale carbon wire offers advantages as an electronic material in displays, flexible electronics

  • Business

    Sigma-Aldrich's New Five-Year Plan

    The firm's SAFC fine chemicals group has set itself apart and is in position for growth

  • Policy

    New Journal Offers Open Peer Review

    Biology Direct joins a small band of online journals that make their referees' reviews public

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Business

Shuffling The Deck

2005 was a strong year for acquisitions, led by activity in commodity chemical deals

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Life on Mars, Fading history of dyes, Department of obscure information

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT