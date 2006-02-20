New Chemical Lows in Brain Surveillance
Electrochemical tools are enabling scientists to elucidate the neurochemistry of cells involved in complex behaviors, including addiction
February 20, 2006 Cover
Volume 84, Issue 8
Electrochemical tools are enabling scientists to elucidate the neurochemistry of cells involved in complex behaviors, including addiction
Electrochemical tools are enabling scientists to elucidate the neurochemistry of cells involved in complex behaviors, including addiction
Custom chemical makers at Informex look to biotechnology to expand their offerings
Sizable funding increases in a number of research areas are negated by cuts in other programs
Nanoscale carbon wire offers advantages as an electronic material in displays, flexible electronics
The firm's SAFC fine chemicals group has set itself apart and is in position for growth
Biology Direct joins a small band of online journals that make their referees' reviews public
2005 was a strong year for acquisitions, led by activity in commodity chemical deals