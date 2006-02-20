Arkema builds in Kentucky

Arkema will invest $45 million to convert one of its Calvert City, Ky., plants to produce hydrofluorocarbon-32, which it considers a next-generation refrigerant fluid. The converted plant, scheduled for start-up in 2007, will feature Arkema patented technology for production of HFC-32, a key component of HFC-410A, which Arkema says has emerged as the successor to hydrochlorofluorocarbon-22 refrigerant. Arkema will phase out its Forane HCFC-22 by 2010, replacing it with Forane HFC-410A over the next few years. The conversion will make the Calvert City plant the world's largest HFC-32 production site, Arkema boasts.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter