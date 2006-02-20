Advertisement

Environment

Asbestos bill is delayed

February 20, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 8
Opponents of the asbestos compensation bill being debated on the Senate floor have sidelined it, at least for the moment. On Feb. 14, the bill lost a close procedural vote 58-41 when it was challenged by Sen. John Ensign (R-Nev.) over its budgetary impact. Ensign said taxpayers could end up paying for some of the asbestos claims. Despite this setback, the bill's sponsor, Sen. Arlen Specter (R-Pa.), considers the legislation "very much alive." The asbestos bill would remove asbestos lawsuits from the courts and create a $140 billion trust fund financed by defendant companies and their insurers to compensate victims of asbestos exposure. Those who oppose the bill-many Democrats, trial lawyers, and small companies-say claims will drain the fund and taxpayers would end up footing part of the cost. Those who favor the bill-most Republicans and large companies and their insurers-contend that if the trust fund is inadequate, the victims can sue for damages in court. Under Senate rules, Ensign's procedural point can be voted on again, and Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-Tenn.) has said he will recall the measure if Republicans appear to have the votes to move the asbestos measure forward.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
