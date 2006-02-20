Basell to buy Akzo catalysts

Basell has agreed to buy Akzo Nobel's polymerization catalysts and components business. The deal includes a manufacturing site in Edison, N.J., where Akzo Nobel makes Avant catalysts for Basell polyolefin technology licensees. The unit generated $60 million in 2005 and employs 79 people, all of whom will transfer to Basell. The companies expect the deal to be completed in the second quarter of 2006, following regulatory clearance.
