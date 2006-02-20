Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Boost For Battery Performance

Improved ordering in electrode material enhances charge-discharge kinetics

by Mitch Jacoby
February 20, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Neat Layering
[+]Enlarge
A new study shows that a high degree of order and elemental purity in the transition-metal (blue) and lithium (green) layers that comprise electrode materials boosts performance in lithium-ion batteries. (Oxygen atoms are red.)
A new study shows that a high degree of order and elemental purity in the transition-metal (blue) and lithium (green) layers that comprise electrode materials boosts performance in lithium-ion batteries. (Oxygen atoms are red.)

Lithium-ion batteries may get a shot in the arm, thanks to a modified version of a not-so-new material. Substituting one transition metal for another in the lithium compound commonly used in electrodes may boost the ability of future batteries to store and release energy quickly, according to a new study.

Because they pack more energy on a size and weight basis than other types of batteries, rechargeable lithium batteries corner the market in the portable electronics arena (C&EN, Feb. 13, page 79). Other types of products could benefit from lithium batteries' high storage capacity (energy density). But manufacturers have been slow to implement the batteries because for some applications-for example, heavy-duty portable power tools and hybrid electric vehicles-lithium batteries haven't generally been able to discharge or recharge quickly enough.

Now, a combined theoretical and experimental study finds that the charge and discharge rates of batteries featuring well-ordered lithium nickel manganese oxide [Li(Ni0.5Mn0.5)O2] electrodes are significantly faster than those employing the conventional electrode material, lithium cobalt oxide (Science 2006, 311, 977). The findings counter earlier studies in which the nickel-manganese compound had been judged to be a poor candidate for improving the performance of lithium batteries.

The new study was conducted by Gerbrand Ceder, a materials science professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology; MIT graduate student Kisuk Kang and postdoc Ying (Shirley) Meng; and their collaborators at the State University of New York, Stony Brook.

Lithium cobalt oxide (LiCoO2) and a variety of related materials under investigation for electrode applications exhibit a layered structure in which sheets of transition-metal cations are separated from layers of lithium by oxygen, Ceder explains. The layered structure is central to the charging and discharging mechanism, which is mediated by diffusion of lithium ions through the material.

"We knew from the theoretical investigation that in order to increase the rate of lithium diffusion, we needed a layered structure that was well-ordered," Ceder says. The group also determined that the size difference between the alkali (Li) ions and transition-metal ions governs the ordering of the layers. In the case of Li(Ni0.5Mn0.5)O2, because lithium and nickel are so similar in size, standard methods for preparing the compound led to materials with roughly 10% disorder due to Li/Ni site swapping. According to the researchers, that disorder is the source of the poor charge and discharge rates measured previously.

So the group prepared the sodium analog of the material to exploit the relatively large size difference between Na+ and Li+. When they exchanged the ions in the product, they obtained a well-ordered version of the lithium compound.

Describing the work as "excellent," Linda F. Nazar, a chemistry professor at Ontario's University of Waterloo, notes that "if the high degree of cation ordering, and hence excellent kinetics, is sustained on long-term cycling, this material could well prove important to the next generation of lithium-ion batteries, especially if direct synthetic routes are found."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Voltage loss in Li-ion batteries explained
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Batteries perform better without the strain
Decoding Lithium-ion Conductivity In Solids

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE