Ablynx, which specializes in the discovery and development of Nanobodies, a novel class of antibody-derived therapeutic proteins, has signed a research collaboration and license agreement with Japan's Kirin Brewery. Kirin, which is expanding its biotechnology expertise, and Ablynx will work on an undisclosed project that exploits the structural and functional properties of Nanobodies.
DSM will sell its Agro nitrogen fertilizers business. "The performance is good, but in the long run, it is better for the business to be in an environment where it is strategic rather than where it is noncore," says Peter Elverding, DSM chairman.
Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. has named Raymond I. Wilcox, 59, president and CEO, effective April 1. He is replacing James L. Gallogly, 53, who will become executive vice president for refining, marketing, and transportation at ConocoPhillips, where he worked previously. Wilcox is currently vice president of Chevron Corp. and president of Chevron North America Exploration & Production Co.
Konarka Technologies, a Lowell, Mass.-based developer of polymer photovoltaics, has raised $20 million in a financing round led by the venture-capital company 3i. Since it was founded in 2001, Konarka has attracted $60 million in financing.
Mitsui Chemicals and Idemitsu Kosan will collaborate in the manufacturing of organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs). Under the agreement, the two will separately continue OLED R&D activities but jointly manage their manufacturing facilities.
Cambrex has reached an agreement to manufacture Geron's GRNVAC1 telomerase vaccine, which is now in Phase I clinical trials to treat prostate cancer. Geron will transfer its vaccine production process to Cambrex.
