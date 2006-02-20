Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Cocrystals align semiconductor building blocks

February 20, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

To get the most out of organic semiconductors, it's important to maximize the face-to-face π-stacking of the aromatic groups in their building blocks. But the intermolecular forces that scientists rely upon to orient the molecules-van der Waals and dipole-dipole interactions-are fairly weak. University of Iowa chemists Leonard R. MacGillivray, Anatoliy N. Sokolov, and Tomislav Frii have developed a different strategy: They rely on cocrystals to clamp the molecules into place via slightly stronger hydrogen bonds (J. Am. Chem. Soc., published online Feb. 11, dx.doi.org/10.1021/ja057939a). The researchers functionalized the semiconductor building blocks thiophene and anthracene with 4-pyridylacetylene handles and then cocrystallized the molecules with a resorcinol derivative. In the structure shown, resorcinol's two hydroxyl groups (red) hydrogen bond with the nitrogen atoms (blue) on the pyridylacetylene handles, thereby forcing a face-to-face interaction between the central anthracene groups. MacGillivray says the approach could, in principle, be used "to order any semiconductor molecule to exhibit face-to-face stacking in the solid state."

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE