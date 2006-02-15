Cyclopentadienyl Superligand Debuts

Starburst [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Peter Vollhardt

The first synthesis of metal cyclopentadienyl (Cp) complexes substituted with five other metal cyclopentadienyl groups has been accomplished by K. Peter C. Vollhardt of the University of California, Berkeley, and coworkers (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., published online Feb. 10, dx.doi.org/10.1002/anie.200504047). These "super Cp" complexes are of interest for fundamental chemical studies and are expected to function as substrates or ligands in magnetic and electronic materials and as metallic "minisurfaces" in catalysis.

Architect [+]Enlarge Credit: Photo by Michael Barnes/UC Berkeley

A decade ago, Vollhardt's group succeeded in making the pentacyclopentadienyl-substituted manganese complex (C 5 H 4 ) 5 C 5 Mn(CO) 3 . But the researchers' attempts to metalate the radial Cp substituents failed. After some trial and error, the team has now devised a strategy to directly add metal-Cp groups to the C 5 Mn(CO) 3 core. For example, reaction of (C 5 I 5 )Mn(CO) 3 with five equivalents of (CpFeC 5 H 4 ) 2 Zn produces the ferrocenyl-substituted manganese complex (CpFeC 5 H 4 ) 5 C 5 Mn(CO) 3 .

In subsequent chemistry, Vollhardt's group was able to "anneal" some of the pendant Cp groups together by eliminating some of the metal atoms and thereby form complex fused-ring systems. The researchers also were able to "liberate" the ferrocenyl-substituted complex by UV irradiation to form (CpFeC 5 H 4 ) 5 C 5 R, where R represents hydrogen or a phenoxy group. Minus the manganese tricarbonyl group, these compounds have considerably less structural strain and are amenable to further chemistry, such as protonation of the core C 5 ring to form a cyclopentenyl cation.

Synthesis of the pentaferrocenylcyclopentadiene is "just amazing," remarks Guy Bertrand of the University of California, Riverside. "I am quite convinced that very unusual chemistry will be found with these molecules," he says.

