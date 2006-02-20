Degussa sets renewables goal

Degussa aims to double its sales of products based on renewable materials over the next five years, says Chairman Utz-Hellmuth Felcht, from 5% today to around 10%. "Depending on how the costs of raw materials develop, there is every likelihood that this proportion could amount to 20% in 10 years," he adds. Degussa is underscoring its ambitious targets in industrial biotechnology with its new Science to Business Center Bio, which began operations at the beginning of this year.
