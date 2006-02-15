Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Dow Sells Superabsorbents

Deal with Degussa includes a Dow plant and an acrylic acid supply agreement

by Alexander H. Tullo
February 15, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Degussa is acquiring Dow Chemical's business in superabsorbent polymers, the water-slurping raw material in disposable diapers, for an undisclosed amount.

The deal includes Dow Chemical's superabsorbent facility in Rheinmünster, Germany. In a toll manufacturing agreement, Dow will make superabsorbents for Degussa at its Midland, Mich., plant until early next year. Dow says it will then explore alternatives for that unit.

Dow has also agreed to supply to Degussa glacial acrylic acid, the primary raw material in superabsorbant polymers. Degussa says the supply agreement will help it expand capacity through small improvement projects at its Garyville, La., and Greensboro, N.C., plants as well as through capital projects at the Rheinmünster unit it is buying from Dow.

Dow says it is exiting the superabsorbents business because it is too small of a player to become an industry leader. "It was becoming increasingly difficult to justify the product and process research investments needed to satisfy large, global superabsorbent products customers," says Ted Cosse, Dow's business vice president for acrylics, solvents, and intermediates.

Degussa says it wants to position itself for the strong growth the company expects in the superabsorbents business. The company already had annual sales in superabsorbents of about $537 million in 2004. "The market for superabsorbents has been growing significantly in the recent past," says Gunther Wittmer, president of Degussa's superabsorber business unit.

The companies say completion of the transaction depends on regulatory approvals; they hope the deal will close in the first half of 2006.

Separately, Degussa says that after considering all of the offers it has received for its construction chemicals business, it is entering into exclusive negotiations with BASF. The unit has annual sales of about $2.2 billion.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Evonik makes progress on nylon 12 plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Evonik may sell superabsorbent polymers business
Ascend to ramp up nylon capacity

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE