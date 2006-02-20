Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Dr. Reddy's wins Betapharm

February 20, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Dr. Reddy's edged out Ranbaxy and other bidders to gain control of Betapharm, Germany's fourth largest generic pharmaceuticals distributor, for $570 million. Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy's, which recorded sales of $450 million in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2005, says it will finance the acquisition, its largest ever, from its own cash reserves and from loans that it already has secured. Betapharm, based in Augsburg, posted 2005 sales of $194 million and a 3.5% share of Germany's generics market. It has a portfolio of 145 products and a sales force of 250 people. Launched in 1993, Betapharm has been owned by U.K.-based venture capital firm 3i since March 2004.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Nouryon readies for stock market listing
Perrigo sells its Tysabri royalties
… As Hikma Takes On A Boehringer Line

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE