Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Drilling plan falls short on natural gas

February 20, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The chemical industry says the Bush Administration's plan to open 2 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico to new energy development is "insufficient" because it would not boost natural gas supplies enough to reduce prices and prevent the further loss of jobs. The Minerals Management Service's (MMS) proposed 2007-12 leasing plan for the outer continental shelf would open a major piece of the so-called Lease Sale 181 area south of the Florida panhandle to oil and gas drilling. The section contains an estimated 3.4 trillion cu ft of natural gas. The draft plan also calls for new studies of resource development off the coasts of Virginia and Alaska. "The MMS proposal is an insufficient response to the nation's natural gas needs," the American Chemistry Council (ACC) said in a statement. "Policymakers have continually failed to acknowledge and correct the acute demand-supply imbalance, driving prices up to levels that are causing massive industrial demand destruction." ACC said the MMS proposal will ensure that the U.S. "continues to have an inadequate supply of gas, leading to even higher deficits, more manufacturing moving offshore, and the disappearance of good-paying American jobs."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Offshore drilling measure advances in U.S. Senate
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
House panel votes to end drilling ban
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Industry Calls For Action On Energy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE