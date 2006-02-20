Drug ventures target pain relief

Evotec and Apeiron Biologics will collaborate to develop small molecules targeting a novel therapeutic concept for pain relief. The concept is based on research activities of Josef Penninger, director of the Institute for Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences. Apeiron Biologics and Evotec will jointly develop tailored biochemical and cellular assays. Evotec will apply its technology in using such assays for ultra-high-throughput screening to identify promising hit molecules. In a separate venture, BioXell and Lay Line Genomics have reached a license agreement for development of MNAC13, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the action of nerve growth factor, a key mediator of pain. According to the agreement, BioXell will take MNAC13 through development and potential commercialization and pay LLG an undisclosed up-front sum, milestones, and royalties.
