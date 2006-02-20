Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA is advised to increase estimate of PFOA's cancer risk

February 20, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA's Science Advisory Board (SAB) is recommending that the agency deem perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) a "likely" human carcinogen. The scientific advisers endorsed a report at a Feb. 15 meeting that says the compound poses a greater risk than described in an EPA draft risk assessment of PFOA released in January 2005. That draft found only "suggestive evidence" that the compound poses a cancer risk (C&EN, Jan. 17, 2005, page 28). Before SAB approved the report, researchers from 3M, a former manufacturer of the substance, and DuPont, which has used PFOA for decades, argued against upgrading the classification of the chemical's cancer risk. They said the board's recommendation was largely based on a study linking PFOA to mammary gland tumors in rats. They cited an unpublished report reexamining that study and dismissing the cancer association. SAB members noted that much new information is emerging on the health effects of the chemical, and EPA will consider it as the agency crafts the final version of the PFOA risk assessment.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA Asked To Delay Dioxin Assessment
NTP To Revise Process For Listing Carcinogens
Europeans Confirm Safety Of Bisphenol A

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE