Henry Taube's obituary correctly indicated that he was an extraordinary scientist with innovative ideas (C&EN, Dec. 12, 2005, page 35). What was left out was his extraordinary teaching of graduate students. I was one of those students, in the unusual times of the late 1960s at Stanford. Henry would drop by almost every day to see how my project was going (usually in the evening, after he had had dinner and a couple of drinks). His diligence was often embarrassing, however, since for various reasons I sometimes had nothing new to report! He was never demanding, though, just basically curious; he really allowed me to "go my own way" (but with his guidance) and to develop my research strategies.