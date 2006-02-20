Lonza grants Genentech license

Lonza has issued Genentech a nonexclusive, global license to its glutamine synthetase gene expression system, a mammalian expression and vector amplification system that, according to the company, capitalizes on selection via glutamine metabolism and viral promoters. The initial research agreement allows Genentech to use the system for R&D, but it includes options for a multiproduct license for commercial purposes. Genentech also has the option to license Lonza's protein-free media system for both R&D and commercial purposes.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter