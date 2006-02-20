Test detects hormones

Bioscientists at England's University of Birmingham have developed a simple test that detects artificial hormones that may be present in nonrigid plastics such as hospital intravenous tubes, food packaging, and children's toys. The test measures the ability of a chemical to block estrogen inactivation. Some of the compounds identified by the test, such as phthalate ester plasticizers, have already been banned in the European Union from use in children's toys. An EU-sponsored symposium is being held to discuss artificial hormones on March 3 at the University of Birmingham.
