Avantium Doubles R&D Capacity

Avantium Technologies will expand its R&D facilities in Amsterdam to accommodate growth in its high-throughput R&D business. The Dutch firm will double its capacity with the addition of 27,000 sq ft of laboratory and office space by the first quarter of 2008. CEO Tom van Aken says the company's sales of research services and tools to the chemical and life sciences industries have grown by more than 40% annually in recent years.
