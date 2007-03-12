Advertisement

March 12, 2007 Cover

Volume 85, Issue 11

Better funded and infused with returning expatriates trained overseas, China's pharmaceutical industry is gaining strength

Credit:

Volume 85 | Issue 11
Business

China Strides Toward Global Pharma Role

Better funded and infused with returning expatriates trained overseas, China's pharmaceutical industry is gaining strength

Chemical Exposures

Unusual cross-disciplinary meeting explores effects of environmental compounds on human development and reproduction

Giving Proper Credit

Ethics violations by a chemist in Sweden highlight science's unpreparedness to deal with misconduct

  • Environment

    Inside Instrumentation

    Equipment makers offer lab asset management services to assist customers

  • Business

    Opportunity Knocks

    Sigma-Aldrich finds success in its measured move into custom manufacturing

  • Environment

    Moving From Research To Public Policy

Science Concentrates

Analytical Chemistry

What's that stuff? Amber

Fossilized resin from trees is prized for its use in jewelry and science

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
