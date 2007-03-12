Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

March 12, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Rhodia and SNIA have each sold their 50% stake in Nylstar for 1 euro—roughly $1.30—to a consortium of Nylstar's creditors. Rhodia says the agreement will give the beleaguered nylon-fiber producer a reduced debt load and a better chance of success.

Lanxess has opened a $5 million technology center in Pittsburgh. The center consolidates several North American labs for its rubber, material protection, and functional chemicals businesses.

Air Liquide is paying about $138 million to buy Linde's U.K. industrial gases business, which has annual sales of close to $80 million. Linde was required to sell the business as a condition of its 2006 acquisition of BOC.

Integrated Genomics has won a $70,000 Small Business Innovation Research contract from EPA. The company says the money will enable it to develop a method to make butanol from biomass that is economically competitive with the synthesis of butanol from petroleum.

Petrobras, Brazil's state oil company, won't confirm press reports that it is studying a potential petrochemical project in Peru based on natural gas from Peru's Camisea Basin. According to the reports, the project would make fertilizers and polyethylene and cost more than $2 billion.

Givaudan, the flavors and fragrances giant, has completed its acquisition of Quest International from ICI, after approvals were obtained in the U.S. and the European Union. The $2.3 billion deal was announced last November.

Peakdale Molecular has acquired nonexclusive rights to use Materia's metathesis technology to make research quantities of metathesis-based scaffolds for drug discovery. The two companies will jointly identify target compounds, and Peakdale will develop, produce, and distribute them.

PPD, a Morrisville, N.C., contract research company, has licensed the worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and market a statin invented by India's Ranbaxy Laboratories. The drug is intended for the management of blood cholesterol levels.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

DSM to buy Amyris’s flavor, fragrance business
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Noramco, Teewinot link for cannabinoids
Kirin Chemical Unit Going To Mitsui

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE