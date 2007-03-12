Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemist Helps Fund New Research Center

March 12, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Silverman
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Stephen Anzaldi
Credit: Stephen Anzaldi

In 1989, Ryszard Andruszkiewicz, then a postdoc in chemistry professor Richard B. Silverman's lab at Northwestern University, synthesized a compound called pregabalin (shown). The compound is now the active ingredient in Pfizer's blockbuster drug Lyrica, which is used to treat nerve pain and epilepsy. Last year, Lyrica earned more than $1 billion in revenue for Pfizer. Now, Silverman says he will donate a portion of the royalties he receives from sales of the drug to help fund the construction of a new research facility on Northwestern's Evanston, Ill., campus. The building, to be named the Richard & Barbara Silverman Hall for Molecular Therapeutics & Diagnostics, will house 16 research groups in chemistry, biology, and engineering. The total cost of the facility, to be completed in 2009, is expected to be about $100 million. Silverman's contribution to that amount has not been disclosed. "Since day one, when I came here, I've felt that Northwestern has been an ideal place to work," Silverman says in a statement. "Now, having this windfall, I wanted to share it with the university to express my gratitude."

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE