Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Conflict Of Interest

Consulting firm assisting review of bisphenol A risks also works for compound's manufacturers

by Bette Hileman
March 12, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Because of concerns over conflicts of interest, the interagency National Toxicology Program (NTP) has barred the contractor Sciences International from further work on a review of the toxicity of bisphenol A (BPA). SI has worked for at least 50 industrial firms, including BPA manufacturers Dow Chemical and BASF.

BPA is produced in high volumes to make polycarbonate plastic and resins. Widespread human exposure to the compound stems from use of polycarbonate polymers in food containers. More than 100 government-funded studies indicate it harms animals' reproductive systems, but about a dozen industry-funded studies found no effects.

NTP's Center for the Evaluation of Risks to Human Reproduction has been evaluating BPA's risks since last August. SI prepared the original draft report on the chemical for the center, helped select members of a review panel, and intended to moderate the panel's recent meeting on March 5–7. Unlike most consulting firms, which provide only logistical support for scientific panels, SI also wrote the draft report, says Allen Dearry, interim associate director of NTP.

On Feb. 28, Rep. Henry A. Waxman (D-Calif.) and Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) wrote to NTP Director David Schwartz asking for an explanation of SI's role in the BPA review and disclosure of its potential conflicts of interest. As a result of this query, NTP initially suspended, and eventually barred, SI from further work on the review.

The NTP review panel was scheduled to reach interim conclusions on BPA's health risks by March 7 but did not have enough time to complete the task. It will meet again in about two months and will finalize its review in six months, Dearry says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Congress questions federal conclusions on bisphenol A
Industry Sues To Keep BPA Off Toxics List
California Considers BPA For Toxics List

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE