Dow To Acquire British Vita Units

Dow Chemical will acquire two European polyurethane businesses from British Vita: Hyperlast UK, a maker of polyurethane elastomers, and Autothane, a maker of automotive suspension components. Together, these firms employ about 170 people. Once the deal is completed, pending regulatory approvals, the two units will become part of Dow's polyurethane systems business. British Vita, a maker of polymer compounds, plastic sheeting, and nonwoven fabrics, has been controlled since 2005 by private equity firm Texas Pacific Group.
