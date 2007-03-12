Dow, Union Pacific Set Rail Safety Goals

Dow Chemical and Union Pacific Railroad are aiming for a 50% reduction in rail accidents involving hazardous materials by instituting preventive maintenance and operating improvements. That's one of eight goals the companies have pledged to achieve within the next 10 years as they work to improve safety and security in chemical rail transportation. Other goals of their cooperative agreement include eliminating nonaccidental releases of hazardous materials by 2010 and halving the amount of highly hazardous chemicals shipped by rail. Dow and UP also plan to replace tank cars that carry chemicals posing toxic inhalation hazards with cars that are more secure.
