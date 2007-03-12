Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Dow, Union Pacific Set Rail Safety Goals

March 12, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Dow Chemical and Union Pacific Railroad are aiming for a 50% reduction in rail accidents involving hazardous materials by instituting preventive maintenance and operating improvements. That's one of eight goals the companies have pledged to achieve within the next 10 years as they work to improve safety and security in chemical rail transportation. Other goals of their cooperative agreement include eliminating nonaccidental releases of hazardous materials by 2010 and halving the amount of highly hazardous chemicals shipped by rail. Dow and UP also plan to replace tank cars that carry chemicals posing toxic inhalation hazards with cars that are more secure.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

U.S. And Canada Toughen Rail Safety Standards
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hazmat Trains Ordered To Slow Down In Cities
Railroads Seek Tank Car Safety Upgrades

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE