Eisai Opens New Subsidiary In U.K.

The Japanese drug company Eisai has established a European manufacturing subsidiary in Hatfield, north of London. The subsidiary, the company's first European production facility, will also provide quality assurance and supply-chain management in Europe. The plant will be part of a $200 million European Knowledge Center, expected to house Eisai's regional headquarters, discovery and clinical research, production, and marketing functions. The company will maintain its current R&D facilities at University College London, officials say.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter