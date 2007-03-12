Lanxess Will Make Lube Additives In China

Lanxess plans to build a lubricant additives facility in Qingdao, China, at a cost of less than $10 million. The plant will employ about 50 people when it starts up in late 2008 at an existing site of the firm's Rhein Chemie subsidiary. In Qingdao, Rhein Chemie and a joint-venture partner now employ about 160 people in the production of rubber additives. Lanxess says the lubricant additives facility will allow it to participate in China's 4.4 million-metric-ton-per-year lubricants market, which is four times larger than the German market.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter