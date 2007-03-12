Lilly Will Acquire Sleep Drug Company

Eli Lilly & Co. will acquire Hypnion, a small Lexington, Mass., neuroscience-based drug company focused on sleep disorders. Steven M. Paul, a Lilly executive vice president, says the purchase "provides Lilly with a broader and more substantive presence in the area of sleep disorder research." Hypnion announced in January that its small-molecule insomnia compound HY10275 had good results in a Phase II clinical trial. Lilly is developing its own insomnia treatment, pruvanserin.
