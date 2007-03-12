Merck Signs Cancer Pact With Avalon

Merck has joined forces with Avalon Pharmaceuticals to discover and develop inhibitors for an undisclosed cancer target. Avalon will deploy its drug-screening platform to choose a set of compounds from Merck's library and identify hits against the cancer target. Avalon will then pick compound families to optimize into preclinical candidates. Those compounds will be handed off to Merck for clinical development and commercialization. The deal could be worth up to $200 million in milestones for Avalon.
