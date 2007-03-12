NSF Changes Proposal Submission Window

Researchers interested in submitting to NSF's Division of Chemistry proposals that are not associated with a specific solicitation must now do so during two short time windows spanning from July 1 to 31 and from Nov. 1 to 30. The new submission windows replace the system in which the division accepted unsolicited proposals from the second Monday in July until the second Friday in January. Proposals submitted under agency-wide solicitations, which have their own target and deadline dates, will not be affected by the shift of submission windows. The change "will provide increased opportunities of co-review and cofunding of awards with other divisions within the NSF," writes Division Director Luis Echegoyen in a "Dear Colleague" letter (www.nsf.gov/pubs/2007/nsf07139/nsf07139.jsp). Although unsolicited proposals can be submitted in either window, the letter recommends that biologically oriented proposals be submitted in July and materials research-oriented proposals be submitted in November to increase the chances of cofunding. The new submission windows take effect immediately.