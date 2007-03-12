Pearce, Lehner Receive H. F. Mark Medals

Eli M. Pearce and Alwin Lehner are the winners of the 2006 H. F. Mark Medals from the Austrian Research Institute for Chemistry & Technology. The annual awards honor outstanding individuals in the area of polymer science; Pearce and Lerner received their prizes in November during the institute's 60th anniversary commemorative event in Vienna.
Pearce, an ACS past-president and University Research Professor at Polytechnic University, in Brooklyn, was recognized for his contributions to the polymer industry, especially in the field of synthesis and modification of technical polymers. He has a special interest in polymer flammability and is regarded as the inventor of a new concept for flame retardancy of polymers by modification that leads to char formation at the expense of volatility.
Lehner, president of Austria-based Alpha Group, was recognized for his pioneering work in the Austrian plastics industry, particularly in plastics packaging. In 1955, he and his brother set up the company Alpenplastik Lehner Alwin OHG, which later became Alpha. Today, the company has 95 production sites worldwide and 7,500 employees.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter