Pearlman Wins Herman Skolnik Award

Robert S. Pearlman, Coulter R. Sublett Regents Chair in Pharmacy and director of the Laboratory for the Development of Computer-Assisted Drug Discovery Software at the University of Texas, Austin, is the winner of the 2007 Herman Skolnik Award, presented by the ACS Division of Chemical Information.
The award recognizes outstanding contributions to and achievements in the theory and practice of chemical information science. Pearlman will receive the award at the ACS fall national meeting in Boston.
Pearlman is best known for developing the software Concord, which converts two-dimensional connection tables into 3-D structures. A connection table is a labeled graph where the nodes and edges of the graph are the atoms and the bonds of the structure, respectively. Concord triggered the development of several 3-D searching and pharmacophore perception technologies that revolutionized computer-aided molecular design capabilities in the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries.
More recently, Pearlman has been developing software to address both tautomerism and stereoisomerism in the contexts of cheminformatics and computer-assisted molecular discovery (CAMD). Over the years, his lab has developed and distributed 15 CAMD-related software packages.
In 2003, Pearlman founded Optive Research to provide a more easily sustainable environment for CAMD software research and development. Tripos acquired Optive Research in 2005.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter