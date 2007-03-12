Royal Society of Chemistry Awards Honorary Fellowships

The Royal Society of Chemistry has named its 2006 Honorary Fellows. Recipients of the fellowships are chef Heston Blumenthal, Order of the British Empire, owner of the Fat Duck restaurant in Berkshire, England; chemistry Nobel Laureate Yves Chauvin, emeritus director of research in the surface organometallic chemistry laboratory of the National Center for Scientific Research, in Lyon, France; chemistry Nobel Laureate Robert H. Grubbs, Victor & Elizabeth Atkins Professor of Chemistry at California Institute of Technology; Satoshi Omura, director of the Research Center for Biological Function at the Kitasato Institute, in Tokyo; chemistry Nobel Laureate Richard R. Schrock, Frederick G. Keyes Professor of Chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and George M. Whitesides, Woodford L. & Ann A. Flowers University Professor at Harvard University.
The fellowships are given annually by the RSC Council to scientists who have either made an outstanding contribution to the chemical sciences, done work outside of chemistry that has had a significant impact on the chemical sciences, or performed activities that have been of significant benefit to the chemical community.
