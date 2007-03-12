Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Royal Society of Chemistry Awards Honorary Fellowships

March 12, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The Royal Society of Chemistry has named its 2006 Honorary Fellows. Recipients of the fellowships are chef Heston Blumenthal, Order of the British Empire, owner of the Fat Duck restaurant in Berkshire, England; chemistry Nobel Laureate Yves Chauvin, emeritus director of research in the surface organometallic chemistry laboratory of the National Center for Scientific Research, in Lyon, France; chemistry Nobel Laureate Robert H. Grubbs, Victor & Elizabeth Atkins Professor of Chemistry at California Institute of Technology; Satoshi Omura, director of the Research Center for Biological Function at the Kitasato Institute, in Tokyo; chemistry Nobel Laureate Richard R. Schrock, Frederick G. Keyes Professor of Chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and George M. Whitesides, Woodford L. & Ann A. Flowers University Professor at Harvard University.

The fellowships are given annually by the RSC Council to scientists who have either made an outstanding contribution to the chemical sciences, done work outside of chemistry that has had a significant impact on the chemical sciences, or performed activities that have been of significant benefit to the chemical community.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Peter Schultz wins 2022 A. I. Scott Medal for Excellence in Biological Chemistry Research
HIST Award to Ursula Klein
Klinman Named Scott Medalist

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE