Sanofi Unveils Drug To Fight Malaria

Sanofi-Aventis says the first low-cost combination drug to combat malaria will soon be available throughout sub-Saharan Africa. The French drugmaker is working with a medical charity, Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative, to sell and distribute the new medicine, ASAQ, at a "no profit-no loss" price. ASAQ combines two of the most effective drugs known to treat malaria, artesunate (AS) and amodiaquine (AQ), and has been endorsed by the World Health Organization. To maximize access, Sanofi won't patent the medicine. This decision allows generic drug companies to manufacture their own inexpensive versions.
