Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Silicon From Sea Life

Reduction transforms algae's silica skeletons into high-tech material

by Bethany Halford
March 12, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Gordon T. Taylor/NOAA
Diatoms of various shapes and sizes.
Credit: Gordon T. Taylor/NOAA
Diatoms of various shapes and sizes.

The ornate glass cages that diatoms call home are getting a high-tech makeover, courtesy of chemistry. Materials scientists have developed a way to convert the unicellular algae's intricate silica exoskeletons into silicon without destroying their architectural finery (Nature 2007, 446, 172).

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Kenneth H. Sandhage (both)
An Aulacoseira diatom's exoskeleton turned to silicon (top). Reduction retains the lacy nanostructure of a Melosira nummuloides diatom's shell (bottom).
Credit: Courtesy of Kenneth H. Sandhage (both)
An Aulacoseira diatom's exoskeleton turned to silicon (top). Reduction retains the lacy nanostructure of a Melosira nummuloides diatom's shell (bottom).

The resulting rococo microstructures could find use in sensing, optical, and electronic applications, according to Georgia Institute of Technology's Kenneth H. Sandhage, who led the research effort.

To strip the oxygen atoms out of the silica structures, Sandhage's group seals the exoskeletons in a steel ampoule along with some magnesium granules and then heats up the apparatus to 650 oC. That's hot enough to generate magnesium gas, which reduces the silica to elemental silicon. It's not so hot, however, that the silicon becomes volatile, so the glassy cage's original shape remains intact. A bath in hydrochloric acid removes any oxidized magnesium from the structure, leaving only silicon behind.

David J. Norris, a materials science professor at the University of Minnesota, calls the technique "a powerful new tool for modifying biologically derived or inspired materials." In a commentary that accompanies the report, Norris writes: "Silicon is arguably the 'gold standard' among electronic materials, and this approach is akin to the magic touch of a modern Midas. It should allow a variety of intricate glass structures, both natural and artificial, to be transformed into silicon."

The magnesium-mediated reduction also boosts the structures' surface area by introducing a multitude of nanoscale pores. High-surface-area silicon has potential for use in sensing applications, and Sandhage and colleagues demonstrate that the reduced diatom shell works well as a nitric oxide microsensor.

Sandhage says his work with diatoms is "something of a lucky coincidence." In 1991, he went to Germany on an Alexander von Humboldt Foundation fellowship and spent some time touring the country with the other Humboldt fellows by bus. After a while, Sandhage says, he grew tired of looking at castles and started to chat with bus mate and marine biologist Monica Schoenwaelder about her work with diatoms.

"I had been making ceramics out of macroscopic silica, but I never thought about doing it with microscopic structures until then," Sandhage recalls.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Emilie Ringe
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aluminum oxide nanocardboard is strong yet bendable﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diatoms become silica scaffolds for growing molybdenum disulfide

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE